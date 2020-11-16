Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a growth of 847.5% from the October 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIHS stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 164.32% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

