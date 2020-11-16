Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th.

