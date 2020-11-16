Short Interest in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Increases By 526.0%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 526.0% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANCN opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Anchiano Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

