Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,400 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the October 15th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ARTL stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.10. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system and related signaling pathways. Its product pipeline includes ART27.13, a cannabinoid agonist for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a CBD cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder; and ART26.12, a FABP5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment.

