America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATAX. ValuEngine downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 23.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth about $139,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 23.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 125,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

