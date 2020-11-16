ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 1,215.0% in October

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 1,215.0% from the October 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $0.68 on Monday. ATIF has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.
About ATIF
