ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 1,215.0% in October

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a growth of 1,215.0% from the October 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $0.68 on Monday. ATIF has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Get ATIF alerts:

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.