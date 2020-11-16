Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 1,232.3% in October

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 1,232.3% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ATHE opened at $1.15 on Monday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

