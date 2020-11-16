Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the October 15th total of 133,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BHAT opened at $0.88 on Monday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

