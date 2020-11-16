Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

