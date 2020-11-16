Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

