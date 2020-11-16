Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period.

Shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

