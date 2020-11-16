Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 201.8% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $44.17 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,637,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 192,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,234,000.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.