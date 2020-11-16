BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Short Interest Update

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the October 15th total of 246,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $88.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.28. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $89.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.70. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 47.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

BSTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

