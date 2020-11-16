Short Interest in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Expands By 150.6%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the October 15th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 125.63% and a negative net margin of 246.88%.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.