Short Interest in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Expands By 150.6%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the October 15th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 125.63% and a negative net margin of 246.88%.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IVERIC bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
IVERIC bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million
PCB Bancorp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million
PCB Bancorp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million
ATA Creativity Global Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
ATA Creativity Global Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Allianz SE Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Allianz SE Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report