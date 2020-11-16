Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Drops By 76.0%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CACG stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter.

