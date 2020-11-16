BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Update

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a growth of 498.1% from the October 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

BHTG stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. BioHiTech Global has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

