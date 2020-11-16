Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

