Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Sell

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $53.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.37. Royal Vopak has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

