Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.