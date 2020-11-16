Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.