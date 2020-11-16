Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VXRT. BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $5.07 on Friday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $555.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vaxart by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

