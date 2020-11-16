Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Hold

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Werner’s efforts to reward shareholders via dividends and buybacks are impressive. The company’s cost-control measures to combat the sluggish freight scenario bode well. Strong free cash flow generation is an added positive. Despite coronavirus woes, free cash flow is expected to exceed $150 million in 2020. Werner’s focus on investing in new trucks and trailers to improve operational efficiency and reduce fuel costs is noteworthy. However, persistent softness in freight demand is a concern. Despite the gradual improvement, freight demand is substantially below year-ago levels. Mainly due to this freight weakness, total revenues fell 5% in the first nine months of 2020. Weakness in the used truck market is also worrisome. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry so far this year mainly due to the freight softness.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

WERN stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 200.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

