Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WILYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

