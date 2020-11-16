WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

WKEY stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WISeKey International (WKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.