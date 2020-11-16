Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Hold

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

WMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

WMS opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $415,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at $716,833.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,407. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

