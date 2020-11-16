Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

WKHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,264.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,869 shares of company stock worth $6,274,926 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,185,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

