WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WestRock’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. The company is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid the pandemic-induced crisis. WestRock's consumer packaging business is gaining from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business is poised to gain from improved box shipment as well as increased demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company is taking steps to align supply with current demand and framed a Pandemic Action Plan to drive savings. However, weak demand across some of the company’s end markets amid the coronavirus pandemic is likely to dent its results.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

