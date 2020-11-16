Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

