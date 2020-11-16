Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOMA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. XOMA has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 17,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $311,019.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $208,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,031.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 194,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,690 over the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beam Global Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group
Beam Global Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Vopak to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Vopak to Sell
Vertex Energy Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Vertex Energy Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Vaxart Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Vaxart Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Werner Enterprises to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Werner Enterprises to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report