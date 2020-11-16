Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Hold

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Get XOMA alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOMA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. XOMA has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 17,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $311,019.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $208,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,031.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 194,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,690 over the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.