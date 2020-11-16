Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Sell

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

XPEL opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,814,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,819,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 11,400 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $290,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,791 shares of company stock worth $7,086,510. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

