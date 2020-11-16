22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

XXII stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 187.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.