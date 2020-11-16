JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. JOYY has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JOYY by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in JOYY by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JOYY by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in JOYY by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

