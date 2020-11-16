Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

ZGNX stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.