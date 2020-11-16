Palatin Technologies (PTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

PTN stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

