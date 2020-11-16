PaySign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, analysts expect PaySign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PAYS opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $12.03.
About PaySign
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.
