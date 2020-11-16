PaySign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, analysts expect PaySign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYS opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

PAYS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

