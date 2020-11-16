BioSig Technologies (BSGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

In related news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $56,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,202.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $116,822. Company insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The company's first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

