Phoenix New Media (FENG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 57.96%.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $119.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

