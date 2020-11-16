PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Earnings History for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beam Global Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group
Beam Global Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Vopak to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Vopak to Sell
Vertex Energy Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Vertex Energy Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Vaxart Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Vaxart Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Werner Enterprises to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Werner Enterprises to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report