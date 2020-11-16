PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

