Corporación América Airports (CAAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Corporación América Airports to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

