Copart (CPRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $117.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Earnings History for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

