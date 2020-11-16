Diana Shipping (DSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DSX opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $140.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

