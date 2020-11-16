Chindata Group (CD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.