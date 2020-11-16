Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) stock opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$2.15.

About Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

