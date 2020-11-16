FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $18.05 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.