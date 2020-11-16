Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,191,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,631 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 277.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 231,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.