FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.