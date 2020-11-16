Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.42). William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXDX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.59 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $76,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $159,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.