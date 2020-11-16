FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lifted by Analyst

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.58). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $367.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

