Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.95). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

BKD stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,618 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 252,507 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 560,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 415,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

