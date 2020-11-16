FY2020 EPS Estimates for BRT Apartments Corp. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE:BRT opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.27. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BRT Apartments by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

